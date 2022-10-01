After several calls, emails, and efforts to show up at City Hall, an official statement is scheduled for release by 5 p.m. January 11th.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman told News 8 the city will release a statement on the closing of Cottage Hospital by 5:00pm January 11th.

This comes after several efforts including calls, emails, and physically showing up at City Hall to receive comment on the escalating situation since Dec. 28. It was then the announcement was made that Medicare and Medicaid terminated payments to the hospital.

News 8 also reached out to City Manager Todd Thompson and the Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce for comment. No calls or emails have been returned at this time.

The Knox County Health Department has also failed to reply to calls from News 8.

The Knox County Area Partnership replied, "no comment".

The lack of response comes as the hospital spends its third official day shut down with visits from other area health agencies. Both Unity Point Trinity and OSF Healthcare were seen at Cottage collecting different items.

A representative with Unity Point Trinity shares they were there collecting computer equipment that already belongs to them. A Unity Point satellite lab was set up at Cottage while the hospital was open.