First Iowa child dies due to COVID-19, happened in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child under the age of five with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus.
The child reportedly died in June. The delay in the reporting was due to privacy concerns and a lengthy investigation that wrapped up earlier this month. Sunday, August 23rd, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 600 new cases of COVID-19.
We'll know updated numbers from the Scott County Health Department Monday, August 24th. The health department does not report numbers over the weekend.