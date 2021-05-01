x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Health

Boil order in effect for the Village of Erie

Low water pressure prompted a boil order.
Credit: MGN

ERIE, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for residents in the Village of Erie, according Deputy Village Clerk Teresa Byam-Adamson. 

The notice was put out Tuesday morning, January 5.  Byam-Adamson said the boil order was due to an issue with low water pressure. 

The boil order is in effect until further notice, according to the Village of Erie Board.

Erie is a village located in Whiteside County, northeast of the Quad Cities, with an estimated population of about 1,600.

During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute.  Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use.  

Related Articles