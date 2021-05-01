Boil order in effect for the Village of Erie

ERIE, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for residents in the Village of Erie, according Deputy Village Clerk Teresa Byam-Adamson.
The notice was put out Tuesday morning, January 5. Byam-Adamson said the boil order was due to an issue with low water pressure.
Erie is a village located in Whiteside County, northeast of the Quad Cities, with an estimated population of about 1,600.
During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute. Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use.