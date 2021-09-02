Medication delivery service expands to Davenport, bringing hundreds of jobs

Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Quad Cities as pharmacy startup divvyDOSE expands in the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Quad Cities as pharmacy startup divvyDOSE expands in the area.

The healthcare technology company, which is headquartered in Moline, is opening in downtown Davenport in Mississippi Plaza, taking up two floors. Here, they plan to hold most of the business' front-end operations.

At the Moline location, they will continue dispensing and packing medications.

Workers in Davenport will be fulfilling data entry, insurance billing and other communications roles.

“divvyDOSE is proud of what we have accomplished in the Quad Cities,” said Luke Lonergan, COO at divvyDOSE and a Quad Cities native. “We look forward to what our expanding footprint in both Moline and Davenport will mean for the consumers we are proud to serve.”