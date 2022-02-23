Poison Control warns of possible hazard in COVID-19 at-home test kits

The good news is the amount of sodium azide in most rapid antigen kits is much lower than the amount expected to cause poisoning if swallowed by an adult.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, rapid at home antigen testing has become a key tool to alert people of a possible infection.

Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests detect specific antigens present on the surface of the coronavirus via a nasal swab and can produce results in as little as 15 minutes.

A part of the test includes an extraction tube containing a chemical that acts as a preservative agent which can be harmful if ingested. That chemical is called sodium azide. It's a colorless, tasteless, and odorless powder that has been used as a propellant in automobile airbags, herbicide, and as a pest control agent.

So what do you do if you swallow the liquid from the COVID-19 test kit?

When swallowed, sodium azide can cause low blood pressure, dizziness, headache, and heart palpitations. In more severe cases, seizures, loss of consciousness, and death may occur. Sodium azide is a very potent poison, and ingestion of relatively low doses can cause significant toxicity.

The good news is the amount of sodium azide in most rapid antigen kits is much lower than the amount expected to cause poisoning if swallowed by an adult.

If you suspect someone has swallowed sodium azide, do not make the person vomit.

For eye exposures, rinse the eyes for 15-20 minutes with warm tap water.

For skin exposures, rinse the skin well with tap water.

If you're still concerned, immediately check the Poison Control online tool for guidance or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

If someone has swallowed part of a rapid antigen test and is choking, call 911 immediately.

