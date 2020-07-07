Younger people now contracting COVID-19

Some young people still say they plan on going out despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in that demographic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kayla Romero says she understands the risk, "Now the the rules are relaxed a bit more you should be able too."

She says she follows CDC guidelines, "I am personally ok with it as I am usually wearing a mask."

Yet she's reluctant to stay home.

"For the last three months people have been cooped up and they just want to get outside and enjoy the weather."

The 24-year-old Von Maur buyer says she needs her freedom.

"No matter what, cases will keep rising unless there's a vaccine."

According to the Rock Island Health Department, the cases they are now seeing are among those under the age of 40.

Of the 22 new cases today (July 6th), in Rock Island County, 15 of those cases are 40 and under. Five of them in their 20's.

Janet Hill from the Rock Island Health Department says younger people crave socialization.

"They're going to bars. They're going to restaurants and that's putting our entire community at risk," says Janet.

Silvis Resident Sherri Jamison is furious these increases are due to people's own behavior.

"They think they are invincible and throw caution into the wind because they'd rather have a beer."

"They still have moms, grandparents, elderly aunts and uncles... How would you feel if you actually did something harmful to your relatives."

Local leaders say wearing a mask is a simple way to protect yourself and others.

"People are dying in the Quad Cities because of the community's spread of this disease," says Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor.

"If the virus continues to spread at the alarming rates we've seen, we'll be looking at more closures."

Kayla says she isn't throwing caution into the wind. She's just having fun in a safe manner.