Worker from Rock Island senior living facility tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A worker at Friendship Manor's health center Silver Cross tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.

The worker started exhibiting symptoms shortly after attending a group event in the community, said the statement. The person then quarantined at home.

Friendship Manor got the results of the employee's positive test on Thursday, March 26; "local and state public health officials were promptly notified," said Director of Marketing, Julie Arndt in the statement.

The worker didn't have any symptoms during their last shift which was in mid-March, and hasn't worked since, said Arndt.

Residents, staff and families have been made aware of the positive case.

“These are unprecedented times. We are very fortunate to have an experienced leadership team and a wonderful staff collectively working to keep our residents safe," said Ted Pappas Jr., CEO/President of Friendship Manor.

Like other senior living homes, Friendship Manor has had screening protocols in place and visitor restrictions since around March 10.