WIU to hold free vaccination clinic on April 1

University staff, faculty, and students are eligible to get their first shot of Moderna vaccine on April 1.

The university is partnering with the McDonough Health County to hold the clinic for current students, faculty, and staff on April 1st in the Macomb Campus Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, with the second dose clinic set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

Ability to get the second dose on April 29 is required for registration.

To register, visit https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9nhnh/. All participants must complete and bring with them the consent form.

The clinic is available for free. An insurance card is not required, but a WIU ID card is.