Why these Fulton love-birds got engaged now, instead of waiting for coronavirus worry to subside

The future might be uncertain in the world right now, but they're certain their future is with each other.

FULTON, Illinois — At a time when it feels like everything changes by the hour, a Fulton couple says one thing will always stay the same; their love for one another.

Collin Puckett loves Alaina Kats, he's sure of it.

"She's the smartest person I know. She's driven, she's hardworking," says Collin.

Alaina knows she loves Collin, too.

"Collin is one of the strongest people I know. His laugh is one of my favorite things. But my most favorite thing about him is his heart for the Lord," says Alaina.

She's the planner. He's the wild card. They met at Trinity Christian College.

They're together right now, talking to us through a computer screen, but Alaina's just visiting. The two are dating long distance now that Alaina's school is closed.

"Due to coronavirus, we got sent home. So I moved out on Saturday, and I moved back with my parents.

Collin only lives 25 minutes from Alaina's school, but now the distance is further.

"We live in separate states right now. And Illinois is one of the top infested states. I was concerned they were going to close the boarder, and I wasn't going to be able to see him because I'm in Indiana, and he's living in Illinois," says Alaina.

Now their time together is more uncertain.

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I don't know what's going to happen the next day," says Collin.

So the wild card took a chance.

Earlier this week while Alaina was visiting, they got some ice cream and went for a walk.

"Right around the corner from the ice cream shop was the spot," says Collin.

That was the spot where Collin got down on one knee and asked for Alaina's hand in marriage. She said yes.

They're two people vowing to stick out out in sickness and in health, quarantine and social distance, finding that certainty in the uncertain times.

"I see a future with you. Because of that, that’s what I'm thinking of. Be it no matter how long this is, it's going to pass, and there are far more years to it than this small section of time," says Collin.