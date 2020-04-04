Who should self-isolate and how to safely share spaces with a sick person

Health experts advise self-isolation in a variety of situations to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19. Here's what to do if you are sick or caring for someone else

Many people have been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread of the disease.

The Center for Disease Control defines isolation as separating people with a contagious illness from people who are not sick.

In the scenario of the COVID-19 virus, local health experts say self-isolation has been recommended in the following situations:

If you have a positive or presumed case of COVID-19

If you live with someone who either has a positive or presumed case of COVID-19

If you've traveled outside of the area for business or vacation in the last 14 days

If you've taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days