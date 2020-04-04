x
Who should self-isolate and how to safely share spaces with a sick person

Health experts advise self-isolation in a variety of situations to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19. Here's what to do if you are sick or caring for someone else
Many people have been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread of the disease.

The Center for Disease Control defines isolation as separating people with a contagious illness from people who are not sick.  

In the scenario of the COVID-19 virus, local health experts say self-isolation has been recommended in the following situations:

  • If you have a positive or presumed case of COVID-19
  • If you live with someone who either has a positive or presumed case of COVID-19 
  • If you've traveled outside of the area for business or vacation in the last 14 days
  • If you've taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days

Here's what you can do if you're caring for yourself at home

Here's what to do if you're caring for someone else who has or may have COVID-19

Local health experts advised people caring for a sick person in their home should use separate separate dishes, towels, linens, and bathrooms if possible. For shared bathrooms, the sick person should disinfect the spaces after use; if the caretaker is the one disinfecting, they should wait as long as possible before disinfecting the room.

Click here for specified guidelines from the CDC for disinfecting in shared spaces