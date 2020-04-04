Who should self-isolate and how to safely share spaces with a sick person

Many people have been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread of the disease.
The Center for Disease Control defines isolation as separating people with a contagious illness from people who are not sick.
In the scenario of the COVID-19 virus, local health experts say self-isolation has been recommended in the following situations:
- If you have a positive or presumed case of COVID-19
- If you live with someone who either has a positive or presumed case of COVID-19
- If you've traveled outside of the area for business or vacation in the last 14 days
- If you've taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days
Local health experts advised people caring for a sick person in their home should use separate separate dishes, towels, linens, and bathrooms if possible. For shared bathrooms, the sick person should disinfect the spaces after use; if the caretaker is the one disinfecting, they should wait as long as possible before disinfecting the room.