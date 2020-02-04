Whitey's temporarily closing locations amid pandemic, availability limited to grocery stores

All nine store locations will be closed Friday, April 3 at 10 p.m.

Whitey's Ice Cream is temporarily closing stores to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All nine store locations will be closed Friday, April 3 at 10 p.m., according to an announcement made on the Whitey's Facebook page Thursday morning. The company said availability at grocery stores will not be affected at this time.

The company did not announce a tentative reopen date. News 8 reached out to Whitey's to learn how many people were employed within the stores.

"As much as we would love to stay open and continue serving the Quad Cities, we are closing out of an abundance of caution to ensure that our employees are staying healthy and safe at home during this time," the announcement said.

"The decision to close was not an easy one and we know the road ahead is uncertain, but we want to thank you all for your constant support over the years."