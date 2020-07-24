Whiteside County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The inmate and their cell block is under 14-day quarantine and staff are being tested.

An inmate in the Whiteside County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

In a press release, Sheriff John Booker announced that the inmate had received the positive test of Wednesday, July 22. The inmate and the cell block they resided in in have been placed into a 14-day quaratine, and the entire staff of Correctional Deputies will be tested by Monday, July 27.

The positive inmate has been in custody since March 12, and was going to be sent to another facility before required COVID-19 test came back positive.