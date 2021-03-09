Whiteside County Health Department pauses rapid testing

The rapid testing site lasted only three days before shutting down at request of the state

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Health Officials at Whiteside County received word from the state on Thursday that encouraged them to save rapid tests for schools.

the health department has paused its rapid antigen test site after just three-days. The testing site reached high demand during its first two days.

"On both Tuesday and Wednesday we saw 122 people come here needing testing on both days, so we preformed 122 tests a day which is a bit above than what we were expecting," Whiteside County Health Department employee, Cory Law said.

They managed to test just over 240 people.

"We set aside a certain amount for testing today, and when that supply of testing is exhausted we will be closing the site," said Law.

Rock Island County Health Department's Chief Operating Officer, Janet Hill, saw a quick fix for the limited testing.

"Our best tool against the pandemic is vaccination, so if people are spending all this time looking for testing we recommend they find a COVID-19 vaccine close to them. They are everywhere," Hill said.