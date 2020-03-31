Whiteside County confirms first coronavirus-related death

A patient in their 90s died after testing positive for COVID-19.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, according to a statement from the Whiteside County Health Department. The patient was a person in their 90s. They are the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

This death was announced Tuesday, March 31. Earlier in the day Muscatine County announced its first COVID-19 related death as well.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Whiteside County has had five positive tests. The person who died was included in that total of five; two of those patients have recovered.

The Whiteside County Health Department says these cases are not a true representation of how many people in the county actually have COVID-19. Guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends testing only those who have acute lower respiratory illness or people who live or work around a lot of people.

