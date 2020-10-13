MOLINE, Ill. — Testing for COVID-19 has become more widespread and available since the beginning of the pandemic. As of October 13, there have been more than 127.5 million tests reported in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control.
In Illinois, more than 6.4 million tests have been performed and in Iowa fewer than 900,000 tests have been performed.
RELATED: Latest COVID-19 numbers
Here's a list of testing locations that don't require a doctor's referral. However, some of these locations do require assessments or appointments before being tested. Check the link or call before you go.
Clinton County
Des Moines county
Dubuque County
Henderson County
Henry County, IL
Knox County
Lee County
Muscatine County
Rock Island County
Scott County
Whiteside County
If you'd like to find a pop up testing site near you, you can find more information here.