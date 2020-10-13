x
Coronavirus

Where COVID-19 testing is available in the QC area

Here's a running list of COVID-19 testing sites that do not require a doctor referral.

MOLINE, Ill. — Testing for COVID-19 has become more widespread and available since the beginning of the pandemic. As of October 13, there have been more than 127.5 million tests reported in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control. 

In Illinois, more than 6.4 million tests have been performed and in Iowa fewer than 900,000 tests have been performed. 

RELATED: Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here's a list of testing locations that don't require a doctor's referral.  However, some of these locations do require assessments or appointments before being tested.  Check the link or call before you go.

CVS - offers testing across Illinois

Clinton County

Hy-Vee 

Des Moines county 

Hy-Vee

Dubuque County 

Hy-Vee

Henderson County

Eagle View Community Health System

Henry County, IL

Hammond-Henry Hospital locations, no appointment necessary

Knox County 

Hy-Vee

Lee County

Physicians Immediate Care

Muscatine County 

Hy-Vee 

Rock Island County

Hy-Vee

Camden Centre in Milan

Hammond-Henry Hospital locations, no appointment necessary

Scott County 

Hy-Vee

Walgreens in Davenport

Whiteside County

Mobile testing site at the county health department in Rock Falls

Mobile unit available on the Morrison Community Hospital campus

If you'd like to find a pop up testing site near you, you can find more information here.

    

