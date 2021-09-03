Which cities, states have mask or vaccine mandates?

If you're traveling to these areas, you'll need to mask up indoors.

Iowa is fairly unique in that there are not any current mask or vaccine requirements issued by the state.

Masks are required nationwide on public transportation and in public transit hubs, but several cities and states have their own mandates.

The below information is up to date as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022

States

California

Masks are required in indoor, public settings regardless of vaccination status. This mandate is set to expire on Feb. 15.

Hawaii

Masks are required indoors. Anyone traveling to the state also must quarantine for five days unless granted an exemption by providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health says face coverings are required for all individuals older than two years in indoor public places. This is due to an Executive Order signed by Gov. J. B. Pritzker on Sept. 3, 2021.

That order also requires all health care workers, school personnel, higher education personnel and students, and employees and contractors of state-owned or operated congregate facilities to be fully vaccinated.

Nevada

As of Jan. 6, all but three of Nevada's 17 counties are requiring face masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. This is because of high transmission rates as defined by the CDC.

The other three counties are requiring masks for unvaccinated individuals.

The vaccine requirement for university staff is still in effect as of Dec. 31, according to the Associated Press.

New Mexico

New Mexico's public health leaders say everyone is required to wear a face mask when in public except when drinking, eating or under medical instruction.

The New Mexico Department of Health website adds:

"The state’s mandate that all individuals must wear face-coverings in public – in effect since May 16 – now requires individuals to wear face-coverings while exercising. This requirement includes those exercising at indoor gyms, fitness centers, and outdoors. Operators of those establishments, like operators of other essential businesses, must require customers to wear face-coverings; violators will be subject to a fine."



New York

Masks are required in indoor, public places unless there is a vaccine mandate in place at the business or venue. This mandate is set to expire Feb. 1.

Oregon

Oregon is requiring all individuals older than five years to mask up regardless of vaccination status while in indoor public spaces. However, masks are not required in crowded outdoor settings.

The state also requires teachers, school staff, health care providers and health care staff to be vaccinated. Information of teachers and school staff can be found here, health care information can be found here.

Washington

Like Oregon, the state of Washington is requiring face masks for everyone older than five years when they are in an indoor public setting. Unlike Oregon, Washington still requires masking at large outdoor events with 500 or more attendees.

The state also requires COVID vaccinations for health care and long-term care workers, cabinet agency state employees and employees in educational settings.

Cities

Denver

Masks are required in the indoor public spaces through Feb. 3. The mandate is part of a regional effort with several neighboring counties that also require masks.

Minneapolis/St. Paul

In Minneapolis, masks are required in businesses and "places of public accommodation."

In St. Paul, masks are required indoors when six-foot social distancing isn't possible in city-controlled property and businesses licensed by the city.

Montgomery County, Maryland

Masks are required indoors in "publicly accessible areas." The mandate will be in effect until at least Jan. 31.

New Orleans

Everyone five and older must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and businesses.

Portland, Maine

Masks are required for everyone two and older in all business except those that require proof of vaccination. The Portland City Council implemented the mandate on Jan. 5 and will reassess it every 30 days.