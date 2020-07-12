Weekend Covid testing sees record breaking turnout, as post-Thanksgiving surge begins

851 tests were given out between Dec. 5 and 6, shattering previous turnout numbers for similar free testing sites in the area.

MOLINE, Ill. — Free Covid-19 testing at the Taxslayer Center on Dec. 5 and 6 drew a record number of participants, according to health officials.

According to Kyle Douglas, site manager for HR Support, the subcontractors that organize and run the free Illinois testing locations at the behest of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Taxslayer location saw 851 tests administered over the two day period. That includes 517 tests given on Saturday alone, which shatters the area's previous one-day testing record of 297 administered.

"Record total for any number of tests we've done here in the Quad Cities. It was an absolutely amazing turnout," said Douglas.

Cars were lined up all weekend long, with many waiting for an hour or longer until they were finally given their test. Some people even showed up from as far away as Bloomington, Peoria, and even near Chicago.

While the site was marketed as only open to Illinois residents, Douglas said they want everyone to get tested, and work hard not to turn anyone away.

"We will find some way to get them tested. One way or another, we'll find a way to get them tested," he said. While participants must have a form of ID, he said it can even be expired. Those wishing to get tested can also be undocumented, so long as they have some form of picture identification.

As Douglas put it, the more tests given out, the better.

"Come out and get tested. That's why we're here," he said. "The resources are here, and we want to see people taking advantage of them."

Him and his staff were excited to see the long lines over the weekend, although it was difficult to determine what caused the increase in traffic. Douglas speculated it could be a combination of people knowing the resources were available, along with those worried about a post-Thanksgiving surge.

"We were surging before Thanksgiving, but we have been seeing a lot more cases lately, so I think it's fair to say we're at the beginning of a post-holiday surge," said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Department of Health. "It's been more than a week now, and a lot of people begin to start feeling sick five to seven days after exposure, so we're right in that spot."

On Dec. 5 when speaking to News 8, Hill counted the Rock Island County death toll at 173 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 32 people dying in just the last week.

"32 in one week. That's astonishing," she said.

Hill also pointed out that it's not just elderly people dying in the Quad Cities area. Many young, healthy people in their 30s, 40s and 50s are finding their body can't handle the strain, and are passing away. Hospitals in the area continue to plead with the general public to help flatten the curve of cases, as they become increasingly overwhelmed.

And with the surging case numbers, Hill says the need for testing becomes even more critical.

"People are very worried about how their bodies are gonna react. So I'm just very happy that they're here. It's really important to listen to your body and if you feel like you have something or have been exposed, please come down and get tested," she said.

Even with hopes of a vaccine on the very-near horizon, both Hill and Douglas caution that we need to remain vigilant, and that testing needs to be widespread.

"Everyone hopes the vaccine is gonna eliminate the need for this testing and get everything back to normal, but until we know that for sure, the testing is gonna need to take place," said Douglas.

Even though the center was open until 4pm, he said for future testing opportunities, the public should try to be in line no later than 3:15 to 3:30, so everyone can try to be through the line at 4 o'clock. Being early is key, he noted, as some people were stuck in line for up to two, three hours on Dec. 5.

He also pointed out that the process goes faster for everyone involved when people preregister. It doesn't guarantee you a spot in line, but it does speed up the registration portion once one is already there. Anyone can preregister here after midnight the night before their testing date.

At the site, the test is self-administered, and nearly contactless. Participants were handed a testing kit, and once they reached the front of the line, they were walked through each step by a medical professional.

"You'll be instructed on how to take the samples," explained Douglas.

The swab is placed inside your nose, and then rubbed in a circular motion, all the way around, for eight to ten seconds on each side. Then the swab is placed back in the container, the end without the sample is broken off and discarded, and the professionals collect your samples.

From there, it usually takes four to seven business days to receive results, which the state can now email to participants.

"That's great for employees who need to show proof of results to their bosses," said Douglas. "All in all, an easy process. We hope more people will take advantage of it."