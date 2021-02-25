New website launches Friday to help Iowans locate COVID-19 vaccine providers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced a call system launching in March to help older residents without Internet access schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

IOWA, USA — Beginning tomorrow, Iowans can use a new website to locate vaccines and connect to providers to schedule appointments, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a COVID-19 press conference Thursday.

Vaccinate.iowa.gov launches Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 and will allow residents to find COVID-19 vaccine providers near their zip codes. The website then connects to the provider's scheduling system to make appointments.

Watch the full press conference here:

The governor said older Iowans who reached out to their local agency on aging for help finding vaccines will begin receiving help next week. Those living in the Iowa Quad Cities can receive help making an appointment through Milestones Area Agency on Aging.