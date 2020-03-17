Watch Live: QC COVID-19 Coalition gives update on local response at 3:30pm

The coalition is made up of representatives from the Scott County and Rock Island County Health Departments, as well as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Live Updates:

Rock Island County restaurants and bars (and the entire state of Illinois) are closed. Carry out and drive-through meals are still allowed.

CDC has changed guidance to social gatherings, and are asking people to limit social groups to 10 people. However, the State of Illinois is still enforcing a social gatherings limit of 50 people.

With the closing of schools, this includes organized and private gatherings.

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is expected to give an update on local response at 3:30 p.m.

These updates are done via video chat, as to respect the guidance of social distancing. Because of this, you may not see a person speaking, but only hear audio.

This post will be updated with their information.