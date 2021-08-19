Watch: QC COVID-19 Coalition discusses booster shots

Local health experts share what they know about a third shot to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition, made up of local health leaders, gathered to discuss the latest data on how vaccines are holding up against the delta variant.

On Wednesday, August 18, U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense a third shot to all Americans to boost their protection against the delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.

The vaccine, which was rolled out under an Emergency Use Authorization, was initially set up as a two-part dose. This was for the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

The CDC's booster shot plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots, health officials said. But they said they are waiting for more data.

In Rock Island County, a third round of shots will be offered for people who are severely immunocompromised. Anyone coming in for a booster needs to bring their vaccine card so the vaccine administrators can see when they've had their last shots.

Third doses are not yet available for the general population.

As for the case numbers, data shows the Quad Cities is in an uptick of cases and hospitalizations.