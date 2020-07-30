x
Watch: Pritzker holds briefing on Illinois' response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that "things are not moving in the right direction" in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn't expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Pritzker emphasized the need for a change in Peoria County as the area slips into one of four in the state at a warning status. The governor noted that the majority of people testing positive for COVID-19 are 29-years-old or younger.

On the possibility of students returning to in-person learning, Pritzker said every school has to make decisions for themselves but encourages dual-options for remote learning.

