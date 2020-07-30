Watch: Pritzker holds briefing on Illinois' response to the COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Pritzker emphasized the need for a change in Peoria County as the area slips into one of four in the state at a warning status. The governor noted that the majority of people testing positive for COVID-19 are 29-years-old or younger.
On the possibility of students returning to in-person learning, Pritzker said every school has to make decisions for themselves but encourages dual-options for remote learning.