Watch Live: Illinois governor gives daily briefing on coronavirus response

The briefing Thursday, March 19 is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

If your stream becomes disrupted, continue watching on this Youtube player below.

If your stream becomes disrupted, continue watching on this Youtube player above.

Each day Governor J.B. Pritzker addresses the State of Illinois with the latest coronavirus updates in regards to the state response and the spread.

As of Wednesday, there were 288 cases confirmed in 17 counties.

Here are the key points from his address: