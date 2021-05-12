x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Coronavirus

Watch Live: Illinois governor discusses tourism and travel ahead of loosening COVID-19 restrictions

The governor of Illinois is in Springfield on Wednesday, May 12 giving an update to tourism, travel and exploration across Illinois.
Credit: AP
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, announces a shelter in place rule to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The governor of Illinois is in Springfield on Wednesday, May 12 giving an update to tourism, travel and exploration across Illinois.  

This comes days after he announced a hopeful move toward the Bridge Phase into looser COVID-19 restrictions.

Illinois is set to move into the Bridge Phase on Friday, May 14. 

The Bridge Phase, which is a transitional phase between Phases 4 and 5, means higher capacity limits for restaurants, gyms, offices, festivals, and other public areas and events. In Phase 5 there are no capacity limits. 

The video below is from the governor's May 6 announcement: