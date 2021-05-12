Watch Live: Illinois governor discusses tourism and travel ahead of loosening COVID-19 restrictions

The governor of Illinois is in Springfield on Wednesday, May 12 giving an update to tourism, travel and exploration across Illinois.

Illinois is set to move into the Bridge Phase on Friday, May 14.

The Bridge Phase, which is a transitional phase between Phases 4 and 5, means higher capacity limits for restaurants, gyms, offices, festivals, and other public areas and events. In Phase 5 there are no capacity limits.