Watch Live: Iowa governor gives daily briefing one day before businesses can partially reopen statewide

IOWA, USA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to give her daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, one day before businesses can start to open statewide. Previously, 22 of Iowa's 99 counties were forced to remain closed.
On Wednesday, May 13, Governor Reynolds announced businesses like salons, barbershops, massage and tattoo parlors, restaurants, gyms, libraries and race tracks could open at 50% capacity starting on Friday.
Scott County was one of the 22 shuttered counties. So, in Davenport, to help businesses make the most of this limited capacity, the City Council approved a measure allowing restaurants to use sidewalk space for seating.
On the other side of the Mississippi River, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is holding down a stricter order, not yet allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.
"Local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can and will take action, but there is no consequence the state could impose that is greater than the harm that you will do to your own community," said Gov. Pritzker.