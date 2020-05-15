Watch: Gov. Reynolds gives daily briefing as more of the state opens amid pandemic

The loosened restrictions afforded to 77 of Iowa's counties have expanded to the entire state, as of May 15th.

Iowa Governor Krim Reynolds was expected to give her daily COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15.

On this day, some businesses were permitted to reopen with restrictions. Restaurants, massage parlors, tattoo shops, gyms, and others reopening will have to follow health and safety guidelines and run at a limited capacity.

As of Friday, there were 374 new positive cases across the state and 18 additional deaths. Of the 18 deaths, 16 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Governor Reynolds said of the testing that's been made available, the state has seen a 15% positive on average; 93,556 Iowans have been tested.