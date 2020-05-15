x
Watch: Gov. Reynolds gives daily briefing as more of the state opens amid pandemic

The loosened restrictions afforded to 77 of Iowa's counties have expanded to the entire state, as of May 15th.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, Friday, Friday, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Iowa Governor Krim Reynolds was expected to give her daily COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15.

On this day, some businesses were permitted to reopen with restrictions.  Restaurants, massage parlors, tattoo shops, gyms, and others reopening will have to follow health and safety guidelines and run at a limited capacity. 

In Davenport, the city council has given the green light to food and beverage establishments who want to use the sidewalk for extra seating capacity.  

As of Friday, there were 374 new positive cases across the state and 18 additional deaths. Of the 18 deaths, 16 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Governor Reynolds said of the testing that's been made available, the state has seen a 15% positive on average; 93,556 Iowans have been tested.

In the coming weekend, Reynolds said PPE would not be delivered to counties across the state.  She said the requests have declined and the state's stockpile "is in good shape."