Watch -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives daily coronavirus update

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to give her daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
Check back here for key points from her address.
- There are 19 new positive cases in Iowa in four new counties
- 124 positive cases total throughout the state
- Four new counties that have cases: Buchanan, Cedar, Jasper and Warren
- 18 people have been hospitalized for the illness; nine of them were already in the hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19
- Case numbers expected to go up this week
- The idea is to "flatten the curve," as to not overwhelm the healthcare system
- No timeline on how long businesses and schools could ultimately remain closed
- Iowa has the capacity to administer 1,542 tests, run through the state hygienic labs