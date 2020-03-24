x
coronavirus

Watch -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives daily coronavirus update

The governor gives her daily briefing, Tuesday, March 24.

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to give her daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Check back here for key points from her address.

  • There are 19 new positive cases in Iowa in four new counties
  • 124 positive cases total throughout the state
  • Four new counties that have cases: Buchanan, Cedar, Jasper and Warren
  • 18 people have been hospitalized for the illness; nine of them were already in the hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19
  • Case numbers expected to go up this week 
  • The idea is to "flatten the curve," as to not overwhelm the healthcare system
  • No timeline on how long businesses and schools could ultimately remain closed
  • Iowa has the capacity to administer 1,542 tests, run through the state hygienic labs

