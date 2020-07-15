Watch: Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives an update on the coronavirus pandemic July 15

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Pritzker and Ezike emphasized the need for residents to remember the 'Three W's': Wear a mask, Watch your distance and Wash your hands.

Due to a large call volume, the Illinois Department of Economic Security (IDES) implemented a "callback" system July 9 to assist workers who were laid-off seeking unemployment benefits.

Rather than waiting on hold or calling multiple times, those who call IDES will be added to a queue for staff to call back Monday through Friday. Pritzker said a callback is expected to take around 8 days. The call from IDES will come from 800-244-5631. Those who miss the call will be left a voicemail and will be called a second time. After this, those needing help will have to call back to get a new place in the queue.

Pritzker said Wednesday that "many, many states are plagued with challenges in their employment security department," but acknowledged Illinois has "a lot of progress that needs to be made."

Young people have also made up the largest percentage of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Chicago in recent weeks.

City officials warned Wednesday that the trend could lead to the closure of bars or other types of businesses. City health data shows that 29% of confirmed coronavirus cases since June 15 have been among people ages 18 to 29.

That’s a stark change from May, when cases of the virus peaked in Chicago and overwhelmingly affected older people.