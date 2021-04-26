News 8 first learned about Jaime Serrano's story back in March. Then, he couldn't get onto the list for a transplant.

DEPUE, Ill. — News 8 first met Jaime Serrano back in the beginning of March when we learned about his battle against COVID-19. He suffered major lung damage, causing him to need a lung transplant. Only he couldn’t get onto a waiting list back then.

Jaime was rejected by at least four hospitals when the story originally aired on News 8. Only now the family has good news to share about him. He’s been added to that list for a transplant, and he’s right at the top of it too.

He’s currently at the University of Chicago hospital. He was transferred there after News 8 originally shared his story. His daughter, Vee Garcia, saying, “They let me know hey we saw your story and we grabbed interest with your dad. It was such a huge accomplishment to be at this new hospital.”

The new hospital means that Jaime was one step closer to that life saving surgery. Now the family is on standby. Garcia saying, “I’m excited for what’s to come, but still taking it a day at a time because if there is something that I’ve learned is that anything can happen at any second.”

It’s a lesson the Serrano’s have become far too familiar with. About two weeks ago Jaime’s heart stopped for nearly one hour. His family was all two hours away, Garcia receiving a phone call to let her know what had happened with he dad, “I was just told he had coded. It doesn’t look good. We’re doing everything we can. We’ll call you back. I think it was the scariest moment of my life.”

It was a major setback as doctors had planned on listing Jaime for a transplant that very day. It took a couple of weeks to fully recover, but April 22nd, the hospital notified the family Jaime was officially listed for a lung transplant.