Virus prompts Cook County to open warehouse to store bodies

The county has also acquired 14 refrigerated trailers to take bodies if hospital morgues become overwhelmed by the number of deaths.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is preparing for a likely surge in the number of coronavirus deaths by adding places where bodies can be stored.

Cook County Toni Preckwinkie's office says that a 66,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse that could store more than 2,000 bodies will be open by the end of the day Thursday.

The county has also acquired 14 refrigerated trailers to take bodies if hospital morgues become overwhelmed by the number of deaths.