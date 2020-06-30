Virus cases continue to rise in Iowa's college towns

COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in some of Iowa's most bustling cities.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb in counties that are home to Iowa’s largest public universities.

State public health data on Monday showed Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 1,096 known positive cases, a 38% increase in a week.

The number of cases began spiking around June 15. In Story County, home to Iowa State University, known positive cases reached 677, a 44% increase since June 22.