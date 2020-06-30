x
Virus cases continue to rise in Iowa's college towns

COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in some of Iowa's most bustling cities.
Credit: AP
Owner Claudio Gianello stands in the doorway of his temporarily closed Café Beaudelaire restaurant, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Within a few weeks of Gov. Kim Reynolds opening bars and restaurants to customers again two major college cities in Iowa are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases among young adults between 19 and 25, reflecting similar trends seen in other states including Florida and Texas. In Ames the surge is serious enough to prompt several owners of restaurants and bars near the Iowa State University campus to close voluntarily just weeks after reopening. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb in counties that are home to Iowa’s largest public universities. 

State public health data on Monday showed Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 1,096 known positive cases, a 38% increase in a week. 

The number of cases began spiking around June 15. In Story County, home to Iowa State University, known positive cases reached 677, a 44% increase since June 22.

 Iowa posted nearly 300 new known cases on Monday for a total of 28,728 known positive cases. There were three additional deaths for a total of 707.