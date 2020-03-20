Video Games Etc! sees jump in sales as people prepare to self-isolate, employees say

The Coralville store says sales have increased, they believe, due to people stocking up before practicing social distancing.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — As the country prepares to self-isolate and quarantine within homes to avoid spreading the coronavirus, some retail sales are booming.

Video Games Etc. in Coralville say sales have increased since last week. The store believes people are stocking up on video games as a source of entertainment to enjoy at home while practicing social distancing.

Employees say they've also made sanitary changes to ensure stores are clean and customers are safe.

"We have an hourly alarm to set our sales reading and every time we do that, I've been going out and cleaning the counters," Christian Sitzmore, an employee at the store said.

The video games store is only allowing 10 customers at a time inside to reduce the possibility of contracting COVID-19. Hand sanitizer is also out for customer use.

Many staff have additionally opted in on wearing gloves while working.