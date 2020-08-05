WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence holds roundtable on food supply security

The event is being held at the Hy-Vee corporate headquarters in West Des Moines.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence's final stop in Iowa on Friday is a roundtable with state agriculture leaders on "steps being taken to ensure the food supply remains secure" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being held at the Hy-Vee corporate headquarters in West Des Moines.

Earlier in the day, Pence visited Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale to discuss how different congregations around the state are planning to hold services moving forward.

In-person religious gatherings can be held with proper social distancing.