Vaccine allocation for age 65+ coming to select Iowa Walgreens and CVS

IDPH is working with Walgreens and CVS, setting aside a one-time limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in a select few locations across the state.

Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating pharmacy in their area. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines supplied to each location.

People unable to secure appointments are encouraged to stay up-to-date for future vaccine allotments as supplies come in every week.

Walgreens

Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

Black Hawk

Cerro Gordo

Des Moines

Dubuque

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

Woodbury

CVS

Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

Black Hawk

Dallas

Linn

Polk