Vaccine allocation for age 65+ coming to select Iowa Walgreens and CVS

IDPH has partnered with the retail pharmacies to provide a one-time allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is partnering with certain retail pharmacies to provide a limited supply of vaccines to seniors.

IDPH is working with Walgreens and CVS, setting aside a one-time limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in a select few locations across the state.

Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating pharmacy in their area. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines supplied to each location.

People unable to secure appointments are encouraged to stay up-to-date for future vaccine allotments as supplies come in every week. 

Walgreens

Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

  • Black Hawk
  • Cerro Gordo
  • Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Johnson
  • Linn
  • Polk
  • Pottawattamie
  • Scott
  • Woodbury

CVS

Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

  • Black Hawk
  • Dallas
  • Linn
  • Polk

IDPH reminds the public to be patient with vaccine supply limitations, and to continue to follow standard safety guidelines.

