Vaccine allocation for age 65+ coming to select Iowa Walgreens and CVS

The Iowa Department of Public Health is partnering with certain retail pharmacies to provide a limited supply of vaccines to seniors.
IDPH is working with Walgreens and CVS, setting aside a one-time limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in a select few locations across the state.
Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating pharmacy in their area. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines supplied to each location.
People unable to secure appointments are encouraged to stay up-to-date for future vaccine allotments as supplies come in every week.
Walgreens
Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.
- Black Hawk
- Cerro Gordo
- Des Moines
- Dubuque
- Johnson
- Linn
- Polk
- Pottawattamie
- Scott
- Woodbury
CVS
Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.
- Black Hawk
- Dallas
- Linn
- Polk
IDPH reminds the public to be patient with vaccine supply limitations, and to continue to follow standard safety guidelines.