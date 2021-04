ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Illinois National Guard will be hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic on April 26th, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Appointments are available to anyone 16 and older who has not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

You can make an appointment for your vaccine here. Anyone under the age of 18 must have their parent with them for consent or can fill out a consent form ahead of time here.