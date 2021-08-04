Watch: Illinois COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to those 16 and above statewide April 12

Pritzker said the state has administered 6.7 million vaccine doses meaning 73% of seniors and 42% of those 16-years-old and above have received at least one vaccine.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a COVID-19 press conference at a Forest Park Mass Vaccination Site, Thursday, April 8.

All Illinois residents statewide will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 12.

Pritzker said the state has administered 6.7 million vaccine doses meaning 73% of seniors and 42% of those 16-years-old and above have received at least one vaccine.

The governor noted that 25% of Illinois adults are now fully vaccinated.

"B117 is the majority of the variance," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said. "We know viruses mutate all the time. As we continue to sequence the variants... we will learn more and more."