'Medical freedom' protest in Moline held against vaccine mandates

Over 100 people met near UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Moline to protest mandated vaccines for healthcare workers, saying it should be a personal choice.

MOLINE, Ill. — Protesters gathered outside of UnityPoint Health - Trinity Moline on Thursday afternoon, taking a stand for 'medical freedom,' as they called it.

The group held signs against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, saying getting vaccinated should be a personal choice, no matter what industry one works in.

At one point, over 100 people were in attendance, with many waving signs reading, "The risk is not zero," "My body my choice," and "Don't Fire Frontline Workers!" on the corner of John Deere Rd and 7th St. Some protesters argued that forcing healthcare workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 was like calling last year's 'pandemic heroes' this year's 'zeros.'

Currently, hundreds of healthcare systems across the United States are implementing vaccine mandates for staff. Locally, that includes Genesis and UnityPoint. The later of the two has specified staff will face termination if they chose not to comply. Both systems already require other vaccinations, including shots against influenza.

Right now, both Scott and Rock Island County are classified as having 'high' Covid-19 transmission levels, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

"Last time I checked, this was still a free country," said organizer Nurse Tana. She refrained from giving her last name, or where she worked as a registered nurse, in fear of retaliation. "Freedom of choice. That's what we want. It's everybody's right to choose for themselves."

She said body autonomy is a moral decision that shouldn't be taken away from any person.

"Ultimately, it's our choice. Because ultimately, that's what it means to be a free American," she said. "To decide what is right for yourself."

As she spoke, a few passing cars and trucks honked at the group.

"I would say I've had 10 naysayers today," she remarked. "Everybody else says thank you, God bless and honked in pride. So I'm not alone in this fight."