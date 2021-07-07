Vaccine clinic launches to help immigrants, refugees, undocumented residents

The Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees launched a two-part clinic to help get people vaccinated.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities outreach organizations came together to help get people vaccinated, despite hurdles they may be facing.

The Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees launched a two-part COVID-19 vaccination clinic. This clinic is distributing the Pfizer vaccine to everyone, including refugees, immigrants and undocumented people.

An organizer with the clinic said they are working to help people understand what they're getting and answer any questions they may have about the vaccine.

"So here, we want to make sure they feel safe," said Nana Ouro-Agoro. The clinic offers translators for several languages, including Swahili and French.

The first dose was offered on Saturday, June 26. The second is on Saturday, July 17. Anyone ages 12 and up are eligible.