UI Chief Medical Officer: Three reasons why you should get vaccinated

Dr. Theresa Brennan from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics spoke to us Monday, October 4th.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Health leaders at the University of Iowa continue their push to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr. Theresa Brennan is the Chief Medical Officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She says getting vaccinated is the right thing to do because it helps prevent people from getting sick, it decreases the potential for someone to be hospitalized or die from the virus, and it also could have a positive impact on our community.

Brennan says people who are vaccinated have about a 60% less risk of transmitting Covid-19 to others.

"Our way out of this is to stop the virus," Brennan said. "The virus is winning. It continues to live. It continues to have surges, and the more people we can get vaccinated so that that next person doesn't get it, doesn't pass it on... that's the way we stop this pandemic."