MOLINE, Ill. — MetroLink is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Centre Station in Moline on Thursday, and getting the shot is as easy as getting on the bus.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health. No appointments are needed.

The vaccine is free to receive at the clinic. MetroLink will also waive bus fares if you are taking the bus to or from Centre Station specifically to receive the vaccine.

Just mention to your driver that you are taking the bus to the clinic to take advantage of that offer, said Jennifer Hirsch, the MetroLink manager of administration.

The vaccine clinic is available to anyone who lives in both Iowa and Illinois.

The clinic will be inside the bus station terminal. You will need to plan on waiting about 15 minutes after your shot before leaving the terminal.

Masks are required on all MetroLink buses and inside the bus station terminal.

MetroLink leaders are hopeful riders will view the clinic as a convenient option, especially after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

"We just want to make sure there's equal access for all to get to a shot," said Hirsch. "Providing a location in downtown Moline where, you know, all of our buses converge, you can get to Centre Station on any route, it's just about providing that access."

If you go to the clinic and receive a vaccine, you will receive a free bus pass for the month of September. You will also receive a gift card to Meli's Pancake House in downtown Moline.

If you receive the Pfizer vaccine at the MetroLink clinic, your second dose will be scheduled before you leave. You will still get the bus pass and gift card after your first dose, said Hirsch.