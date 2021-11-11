The two women say they hope it doesn't come to taking legal action, but are ready if they need to

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sherry Duhme and Deanna Brumbaugh have been without their jobs at the Rock Island County Health Department since November 1st. The women were fired for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The pair say they're now ready to do what is necessary to get their jobs back, including pursuing legal action if necessary.

Per Governor J.B. Pritzker's mandate, all healthcare workers must receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, they can apply for a religious exemption, subjecting themselves to weekly testing. Both Duhme and Brumbaugh applied for the religious exemptions but were denied.

"We went into work, we were handed papers that said, ultimately, we have been terminated for our beliefs," says Brumbaugh.

Healthcare employers are allowed per the governors mandate to make stricter guidelines that do not allow employees do partake in weekly testing, which is what the Rock Island County Health Department has decided to do.

The health department board of advisors has now decided to post job openings for those who were fired for their vaccine refusal. Brumbaugh says it wasn't surprising but disappointing to see this happen.

"I'm not understanding where this hardcore get the vaccine or don't have a job comes from," says Brumbaugh, "It doesn't make sense to me."

Duhme says she's had COVID-19 before, and believes her natural immunity should be enough.

"We have never required a vaccine, a shot, any treatment for anybody after they survived an illness," says Duhme, "Why are we doing it on this one?"

The women are now working with their Union, a local branch of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, to secure their jobs.

"The Union right now, basically, has told us that having this vaccine is not a requirement for employment," says Duhme, "They, the health department, is moving ahead with something without bringing the Union in."

The pair say they have had a short sit down meeting with administration at the health department, but it didn't lead anywhere. They're waiting now on advice from their Union representatives on where to go from here.

In the meantime, Brumbaugh has added extra hours to her job as a pharmacy technician, a part-time job she had even while employed at the health department, and taken on a second job working third shift.

Duhme has put off looking for a job until now because of family matters. She says part of it is a hope the issue can be resolved quickly.

"The cost benefit ratio for me simply didn't add up," says Duhme, "For them to force me to take a medical procedure that I wasn't willing to do was mind boggling to me. But, they still voted to hire replacements."

The women say they don't want to pursue legal action, but are willing to take that step.