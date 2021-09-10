ORION, Ill. — Orion High School is hosting two vaccine clinics in the next month. The first will happen tonight from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The second will happen on October 1st, also from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

High school principal Nathan DeBaillie says the hours were designed so parents don't have to miss work to get vaccinated and kids don't have to miss school.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone age 12 or older and Johnson and Johnson will also be available for anyone 18 and older. Families with children enrolled in the Orion school district received a link to register online ahead of time for the clinic. Walk-ups are also encouraged and the clinic is open to anyone.