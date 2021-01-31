The school district planned on vaccinating about 400 teachers and staff during the clinic.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline - Coal Valley School District held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wharton Field House on Saturday for teachers and district staff.

School district administrators said they planned to vaccinate about 400 teachers and staff.

Staff checked in and then waited at individual tables while waiting for their dose of the vaccine.

Administrators said receiving the vaccine was optional for district staff, but one teacher said this clinic brings them one step closer to being back in the classroom.

"I tried logging in before this was available to multiple sites and was, you know, having difficulty finding any availabilities and then this came about and I think it's a great opportunity for the entire district," said high school math teacher Lesley Lamphier.

The school district said they plan to offer another vaccine clinic at the end of February, just in time for the second dose for those who attended on Saturday.