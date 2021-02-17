"We said rather than whine the best thing to do would go be part of the solution instead of the problem."

MOLINE, Ill — Rock Island County has now had several mass vaccination clinics. While the health department is at the center of those operations, the health department tells News 8 that without the volunteers helping them, the mass vaccination clinics wouldn’t be possible at all.

The Medical Reserve Corps is made up of retired health field employees, fire fighters, police officers, or even just people with some extra time on their hands.

Two of those Corp members are Karen and Bob Reed. They’ve been volunteering for two weeks, and they don’t plan to stop any time soon. They’re both retired pharmacists, now working the temperature check in point at the clinics.

They shared they were coworkers for over 30 years before retiring as well. Karen sharing, “It wasn’t hard to work together. Some people said how did you do that.”

Karen says the couple lives by the auto auction where the clinics were happening initially. They realized how long the lines were to be vaccinated, and how much help was needed to make things run smoothly. Karen saying, “We said rather than whine the best thing to do would go be part of the solution instead of the problem.”

Bob says it’s been nice to get out of the house. “We've enjoyed it. It’s fun talking to people and COVID, you're kind of stuck in your house a lot, so we thought we should get out and do something good.”

After a year of isolating and doing their part to stay safe, the couple has gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re hoping they can get their second dose at one of the mass vaccination clinics in a couple of weeks.

If you have your nursing license, you can even help administer shots. Debbie Freidburg has been volunteering with the health department since last March. She started by simply answering peoples questions about COVID-19 until she became a contact tracer. When the vaccine rollout started happening, she knew she needed to be a part of this process as well.

Freidburg saying, “I feel this is a part of history and a part of ending this pandemic someday.”

She says that those who come through mostly shared their excitement in being fully vaccinated. “Earlier there was a man that stood up and shouted and raised his arms and said we did it, we did it! We all got our second shot.”