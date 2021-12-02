The group is comprised entirely of volunteers, a combination of retired and working adults who do and do not have a medical background.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County announced on Thursday, February 11, 2021, that about 12 percent of the population had been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said it has faced challenges in getting the mass vaccination clinics up and running. But beyond the people giving the shots, the health department needed some extra help.

"We absolutely need the volunteers to be out there helping us," said Nita Ludwig, the administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department.

Those volunteers are part of Rock Island County's "Medical Reserve Corps," a group of people with or without a medical background, who Ludwig said simply wants to help.

Ludwig said these volunteers are necessary because the health department only has about 48 employees, and only about 12 are nurses. The "Medical Reserve Corps" allows for the health department to continue its other programs and daily work, while simultaneously organizing the vaccine clinics.

"This is a massive undertaking and we can't do it alone," Ludwig said.

Ludwig said the group is mixed with both retired and working adults. People who have a medical background and valid medical license may actually help distribute the vaccine. Others without that medical background help with logistics at the clinic.

"There are people who can help people fill out forms or guide them through the clinic flow or just you know help a little bit with mobility impaired folks, all kinds of things that they do," Ludwig said.

Ludwig said the health department needs at least 10 volunteers at every clinic, and said the health department is looking for even more volunteers to help at future clinics.

"This is going to be a long process," Ludwig said. "It's a marathon as people said, and we're going to be vaccinating for quite a long time yet."

Plus, Ludwig said these volunteers are crucial is helping the vaccine clinics even happen.

"They are just vital and we need them and we use them all at each and every clinic," Ludwig said.

Ludwig said she expects the Rock Island County Health Department will need to use these volunteers at the vaccine clinics well into the summer months.