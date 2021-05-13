The new restrictions allow vaccinated individuals to skip the masks both indoors and outdoors regardless of social distancing

MOLINE, Ill. — After months of tiny steps away from pandemic rules, the country is finally taking one big one. The CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, for small or large gatherings.

It’s exciting news for area businesses who have hung on through shut downs and restrictions. Chimies Taco Bar in downtown Moline is ready for the next step.

Adrian Sanchez says there’s a lot of work to be put in to get back to normal, but the bar is ready saying, “We really have to work hard and get back to normal, it’s definitely a step forward to reopening. I am excited that you’re not required to wear a mask if you’re vaccinated.”

CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky saying its time to get back to normal for those who have received their shots. “If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic. We’ve all longed for the moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Sanchez says he’s hopeful this summer brings out the crowds of vaccinated people. “Having people feel back to normal in their daily lives and not having to worry about a mask every day.”

Sanchez hopes that sense of normalcy will bring with it jobs, tables, and social interaction. “We’re going to get some more tables in here, more bartenders, servers, and get staffed up.”