How you can get your vaccine and a live performance, out in Milan

Performers from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will rotate through, one at a time, on select days until May 20th.

MILAN, Ill. — If you're getting your vaccination at the Camden Center in Milan, Illinois between now and May 20, there's a chance you'll have some live music to accompany your shot.

The Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra will be rotating live performances through, from April 14 until May 20. On select days, one performer at a time will play for an hour. It's a partnership between the Rock Island County Health Department and the Symphony. The full schedule is set to be:

April 14, violin from 10:00 - 11:00 AM

April 16, cello from 1:00 - 2:00 PM

April 24, violin from 9:00 - 10:00 AM

April 24, violin from 2:30 - 3:30PM

April 27, viola from 9:00 - 10:00 AM

April 30, violin from 10:00 - 11:00 AM

May 3, cello from 1:00 - 2:00 PM

May 4, viola from 1:00 - 2:00 PM

May 15, violin from 8:00 - 9:00 AM

May 15, violin from 11:00 - 12:00 PM

May 17, viola from 2:00 - 3:00 PM

May 20, bass from 2:00 - 3:00 PM

All of the performers are volunteers from the Quad City Symphony, and all are string players so they could remain masked during their performances.

"We are thrilled to partner with the RICHD by bringing music to their mass vaccination clinic performed by musicians of our orchestra. The success of our local and national vaccination campaign is essential to our ability to finally beat the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to producing large concerts, bringing the joy of full live music experiences back to the Quad Cities.” said Brian Baxter, QCSO Executive Director in a press release.

In the same release, Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island Health Department, remarked that so much of life had been given up during the pandemic, and that she hoped the performances would help bring some of that joy back to people.

"We also expect music will help calm anxious patients. We are elated that the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will share their world-class musicians with us as Quad Citians take control of the pandemic by getting vaccinated," said Hill.

The first performer, set for April 14, is violinist Sabrina Tabby, who's been playing with the QCSO since 2019.

"The Symphony, I think, was really excited to join forces with the vaccination efforts because our existence kind of depends on being able to be back out in public and giving live performances again. So the more that we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated, the better our existence becomes," she said.

For the past year, the QCSO has been performing virtually, but Tabby says she can't wait to get back to feeding off of live audiences.

"As performers, you really do feed off the energy coming from the audience – it’s not something that we just do in a vacuum, it’s really about that exchange," said Tabby. "Typically at a classical music concert, the audience stays silent and then they only clap at the end, but even in the silence, you can still feel the energy feeding both ways. So performing for an empty hall doesn’t get that so much."