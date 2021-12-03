Over 14% of Knox County is fully vaccinated

Over the past three months, the county has vaccinated 14.19% of its residents.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Knox County is reporting some of the highest numbers of fully vaccinated residents in our region.

Since the county began their vaccination clinics in December, they've administered 17,693 total doses. As of March 11, there have been 7,113 people fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both doses. In a county with just below 50,000 residents, 14.19% were fully vaccinated by Thursday morning.

The county tries to do two vaccine clinics each week, with one administering first doses and the other giving out second shots. Each week's allotment of vaccines are determined by the state.

So what's made the county's completion rate so successful? County health officials say it has to do with the partnerships they've built and the ease of their registration system.

Erin Olson is Knox County Health Department's Director of Wellness and Public Information Officer. She says the county's partnerships between their Unified Command Clinics, Galesburg Cottage Cottage Hospital, and the OSF St. Mary Medical Center have all been seamless.

"Our community has the availability and the locations to go to, to get that vaccine. Whether that's at their hospital where they're comfortable with, or coming here as Knox County residents," explained Olson.

This week alone, the county's two clinics gave 550 people their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

So far, the county hasn't received any shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means every one of their fully-vaccinated residents were able to get two doses. That, says Olson, is partly thanks to a registration effort at their first appointment.

"Before people leave our clinics now, we're scheduling them for that second shot, so they're having that done before they even leave our clinics," she explained.

One of those people is Ron Hagerty, a Knox County resident who got his first shot on Thursday morning. As he puts it, it was worth every nickel of gas to get there.

"I've been waiting for months to get it. I haven't felt safe going anywhere or doing things until I get vaccinated," he said.

Hagerty says while he hasn't personally tested positive yet, he has had a friend die from the virus earlier in the year.

"I hear people say that they don't want to take it for different reasons but I think it's almost ridiculous not to. We've got to stop this business as quickly as possible," he said.

While he expected long lines and a longer wait, Hagerty was surprised to show up to his appointment and receive his shot within just a few minutes. He said after he gets his second dose, the first thing he's doing is heading up to Wisconsin to fish.

Across the waiting room from him, Brian Elkins and his wife were also recovering from their first shots.

"I've been waiting for this ever since Fauci said it was okay," he laughed. "Sure was a lot easier than I thought it'd be."

Elkins says he hasn't been able to hug his grandchildren or own mother since the pandemic began, making Thursday a historic one for his family.

"I'm just glad to get it over with. I might make it out of this year," he joked.

That relief is something Olson says happens at every single clinic.

"You can see that drop of the shoulders - just that relief of being part of the solution and helping and knowing that you get to go see your grandkids when you get that second dose," she said. "It's just really nice to see people be more comfortable and not have that uneasiness."

While the county is still only vaccinating those in phase 1B and 1B+, they are working through it as quickly as possible. Now, says Olson they're turning their attention toward reaching those without internet access. She asks that the community help get their own family, friends and neighbors signed up if they don't have their own internet, computer, or access to the website.

"We're trying to reach out to some of our local agencies within the community to see if we can find the availability of individuals or computers to help people. We're working it, we're trying really hard to get there," said Olson.

At their current rate, Olson estimates that the county will be close to fully vaccinated by fall of 2021.