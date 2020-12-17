IDPH: State will not receive full, initial amount of coronavirus vaccines

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health says Iowa's allocation "may be reduced by as much as 30%".

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will not receive 172,000 COVID-19 vaccines as initially planned, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Today the federal government notified the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) that the State of Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated.

It appears our allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%, however we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners. It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds warned that the number of vaccines could be subject to change during her Dec. 3 press conference.

IDPH says they will provide updates as quickly as they can when they receive more information.

Vaccines were administered to the first batch of Iowans, specifically health care workers, on Monday.

The department tweeted out a graphic Tuesday that shows how many vaccines are needed for those workers statewide.

Priority groups started receiving vaccines on December 14.

Vaccinating the entire state will take until mid 2021. Until then, we should continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands.