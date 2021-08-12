Iowa tossing out thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses

The department warned in July that the state might have to discard around 217,000 doses by the end of August unless demand picked up.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has tossed out tens of thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses and could toss out hundreds of thousands more if demand for the vaccine continues to lag in the state.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand tells the Des Moines Register that the state has tossed more than 81,000 doses of the vaccine.

The department warned in July that the state might have to discard around 217,000 doses by the end of August unless demand picked up. Officials say they’ve seen some more interest in the shots recently, as the cases have surged over the summer. But demand is still far below what it was in April.

In Iowa, more than 3.1 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the COVID-19 statistics page from the State of Iowa. As of mid-August, 47.6% of Iowa's residents have been fully vaccinated.

Despite a push from President Joe Biden, an aide to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the Republican leader has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa’s governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated but repeat that ultimately it’s their choice.