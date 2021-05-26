Iowa official 'tired of fighting' as vaccine interest drops

Most Iowa counties declined any more coronavirus vaccine for this week amid a slack in demand.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Most Iowa counties declined any more coronavirus vaccine for this week amid a slack in demand, and an official in a county with one of the lowest vaccination rates says she’s given up arguing with people to get shots.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials said based on demand from counties, the state ordered just 7,850 doses of vaccine for this week with 81 of the state’s 99 counties ordering no vaccine.

Wayne County Public Health Administrator Shelley Bickel has stopped trying to convince hesitant people to get vaccinated, saying “We’re just tired of fighting."